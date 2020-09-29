Dr. Philip “Slimey” Thompson to be laid to rest at 10am this Thursday!

Dr. Philip “Slimey” Thompson

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting the Saxons Superstar Son Dr. Philip “Slimey” Thompson lies in state at Restview Memorial Mortuary. His body was prepared for public viewing by his daughter Philippa Thompson.

There will not be a viewing at the St. Agnes Anglican Church on Thursday, therefore, All friends and well wishers should make their way to RESTVIEW to bid their good friend farewell.

Dr. Philip Thompson to be laid to rest on Thursday October 1 at 10am at the St. Agnes Anglican Church. There will be no viewing at the church.