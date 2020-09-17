Drug Pilot slapped with $8,000 fine and told to pay it before October 8th – WELL, THAT WAS QUICK!

Donald Ferguson

NASSAU| Drug pilot Donald Ferguson has until October 8th to pay his fine of $8,000 after being caught with some $3,500 worth of marijuana inside his plane at Odyssey Aviation.

The Bahamian pilot had just landed from Florida with the drugs onboard and the officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit were awaiting his arrival.

Ferguson, who works for Exclusive Aviation, pleaded guilty to his crimes of Drugs importation, conspiracy to import drugs, drug possession with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to supply.

Ferguson’s failure to pay his fine by the said date will deliver him eight months in prison.

Well, with his ability to get back on a plane the next day, perhaps he gata move some cocaine this time to meet his fine.

We report yinner decide!