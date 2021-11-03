Drugs uncovered at Bahamian Freight Forwarding company in Florida!

Drugs uncovered in Broward Area.

FLA. USA| Bahamas Press is reporting that, on Monday 1st November, 2021 around 8:30am in the Broward Area of Florida, Special Agents and DEA officers conducted a search at a local Bahamian shipping company and discovered containers of drugs inside appliances.

Upon their close inspection, officers retrieved a substantial amount of suspected marijuana at an estimated street value of $100,000 dollars.

Officers confiscated the illegal drugs and are looking deep into this matter.

Officers are requesting help from the public to be on the lookout for a white pickup truck doing pickups and deliveries to various shipping agencies in Florida with the intent to traffic illegal contraband!

Some information is still being withheld in this investigation as to the identity of the suspect. Investigators are asking anyone with any additional information to please contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office or DEA. We at BP believe the investigation should also include high-level US Federal Teams because, if Drugs are shipped (in or out the US), sophisticated war-like weapons are also being shipped!

We report yinner decide!