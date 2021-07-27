Drunk Preacher caught on camera giving out shots at Beach Party on family island…But refuses to pass around the Communion Cup due to protocols… YINNER SEE THIS?!

Church says little about worship being cut to 1 hour – cause most pastors are trying to get their CROWN LAND PAPERS STRAIGHT! DAS WHY!

NASSAU| A minister of the gospel proved that there is no difference between the drunkards inside or outside the church over the weekend after he was caught in a drunken stupor while partying like a rockstar on the beach in a quiet family island community.

Now despite the protocols and despite the island having serious strict restrictions to curb the spread of Covid19, which is destroying the local economy, the rogue cleric proved that being bad is is way of life even if you are a pastor in the country.

And despite the fact that the communion cup is not passed around to avoid the spread of COVID19, the drunkard minister was visibly caught on SNAPCHAT passing out rum shots like a bartender while he partied in a group on the beach. WHAT IS THIS? HOW WE GET SO ROGUE IN DA CHURCH?!

Now ya see, BP is too old to call the police on, and is not in any lodge or fraternity to called in. WE IS FREE! AND WE AT BP ARE BUSY ABOUT WITH THE WORK OF THE LORD! THIS FOOLISHNESS IS UNACCEPTABLE FOR SOME WHO CLAIM TO BE AN AMBASSADOR FOR CHRIST AND LEADING WORSHIP!!!

What kind of GODLY Christian example is this in the church these days?! Are you trying to draw sinners to CHRIST or drive them into a drunken stupor for that other kingdom?

Anyway, we ga report and let yinner decide! STOP IT!