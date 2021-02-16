DUANE SANDS NOT NAMED IN NEW RATIFIED CANDIDATES…

As a snap election nears the FNM rushed to name 8 more candidates – 25 now named 14 more to be ratified!

STATEMENT| The Free National Movement (FNM) issued the following statement regarding the ratification of candidates for the next general election:

“The Free National Movement (FNM) has ratified eight incumbent candidates to help advance the party’s agenda, which at its core, will ensure the continued building of a better Bahamas.

Michael Pintard, Frankie Campbell, Iram Lewis, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, Reuben Rahming, Adrian Gibson, Shanendon Cartwright, and Ricky Mackey have all secured a spot on the party’s ticket, to further their work in nation building.

These public servants have demonstrated their love for country through their unwavering commitment to its advancement in their respective areas of work in government and their communities.

They will be among those at the forefront with the leader of our party, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis, in promoting world-class education for future generations of Bahamians and revamping infrastructure to support additional industry and investment, which will ultimately lead to more new jobs and opportunities for Bahamians. This coupled with challenging the status quo through transparency and accountability, as well as the diversification of our economy, are paramount to ensuring a better future for our country. Plans for diversification has already begun under the FNM, and this team will continue the work we have started.

This latest group joins the 17 already ratified candidates for a total of 25. These are the leaders who can be trusted to take all Bahamians into a better, stronger Bahamas.

BP is also learning that the Party has booked the Trinity Activity Centre for a major event. Could this be for the complete Candidate Launch?