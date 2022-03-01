Duane Sands’ sister-in-law found dead Sunday morning in Freeport – A close friend of the deceased is being questioned by police!

Almedia “Dia” Durham

FREEPORT| BP BREAKING| Duane Sands’ sister-in-law was found dead on Dominica Ave. Freeport Grand Bahama on Sunday. The cause of her death is still to be determined.

The deceased woman goes by the name Almedia “Dia” Durham, and according to our very early reports, police are questioning a male friend of the woman. We know more but cannot say much at this time.

Police are not yet calling it a homicide, but get this, they have yet to tell anyone in the public that there was a “suspicious death” Big Sunday!

BP with our vast network of sources and teams have now tracked-down relatives and will give yinner more as the details unfold!

All we say is this: Women have become targets of strange violence of late in the country and everyone is quiet about it! (Even big mouth Sands who is the voice of the FNM!)

But we ga report and let yinner decide!