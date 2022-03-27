DUKE AND DUCHESS VISIT GB

their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Grand Bahama being shown Coral Vita programme.

Freeport – Grand Bahama was the second stop for their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Saturday, March 26. After their trip to Abaco, the delegation arrived in Grand Bahama greeted at the airport by wife of the Prime Minister, Ann Marie Davis; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. I. Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cooper; Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe; Minister of Health, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville; Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey along with other members of Cabinet, Sarah and Henry St. George of the Grand Bahama Port Authority and senior government officials.

They were then spirited off to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home arriving at 3:11pm, met by many residents lining the streets eagerly waving. After greeting the administration and board members, the Duke and Duchess then went inside where they spent half-an-hour touring the facility and interacting with the 25 residents.

Receiving their Royal Highnesses were: Fatima-Zahra Kaboub, GBCH Director; June Hutcheson, Executive Director GBCH, Kevin Seymour, Chairman GBCH, Lesley Davies-Baptista, Legacy Director, June Hutcheson, Administrator and Lynne Fraino.

During their visit, the Royals were also presented with a gift made with children’s fingerprints, the Duke played soccer with some of the boys and a special needs child was assisted with his first slide.

As a part of the festivities at the Children’s Home, a plaque was unveiled at 3:50pm by the duo before leaving for their next stop, Coral Vita.

(BIS Photos/Andrew Miller)