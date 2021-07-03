Education Complex set to be name after the former GG Dame Ivy…

Dame Ivy with former PM Hubert Ingraham

NASSAU| The Minis Government in a rush to ready for an early General Election is now set to name another government building for their election PR.

Dame Ivy Dumont the former Minister for Education and former Governor General of the Bahamas will get the honour of the Education Headquarters on University Drive in her honour.

Minnis has opened several new facilities in a bid to win some support as he gears up his national campaign. Meanwhile he has warned Cabinet Ministers who are dragging their feet to campaign to avoid taking vacations this year.

We report yinner decide!