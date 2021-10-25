Education Consultant and political activist dies…

NASSAU| A veteran educator and National Advocate for Women in Leadership Pastor Dr Karen St Cyr has died.

She served as the former Project Manager, Officer in Charge of the Project Management Unit at The Ministry of Education & Technical & Vocational Training, Bahamas. A graduate of the Government High School Dr. Cyr studied at the University of Miami and earned her doctorate degree at University of Massachusetts Amherst.

She formerly served as a lecturer at College of the Bahamas and later a co-Lecturer at University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Dr. St Cyr actively participated in advancing the rights of women in political leadership and was a candidate in the recent General Elections of the Bahamas. She encouraged and supported the work of CIWIL.

We salute this warm hearted soldier and pastor for Social Justice and Gender Equity.

May her soul rest in peace.