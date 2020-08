Minister of Education Hon. Jeffery Lloyd.

NASSAU| Minister for Education Jeffery Lloyd has been placed in voluntary self-quarantine at home after he learning he was exposed to a positive covid19 case.

He joins Minister for Finance Peter Turnquest who has been in self-quarantine for more than two weeks and has not been seen since.

Turnquest’s driver had tested positive for Covid19.

Over the weekend COVID19 sanitization teams were in Education building cleaning while staff were working. The Minister was no where to be found at the time.

