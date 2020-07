University of the Bahamas President Dr Rodney Smith with Student Government Association President Keyron Smith, UB Director of Student Relations Joe Stubbs and SGA representatives

NASSAU| Jeff Lloyd mentioned how Dr. Rodney Smith is leaving UB. He told the press he was shocked by the news. Now I told yinner If we at BP knew the Cabinet of the Bahamas knew.

Anyway, Jeff Lloyd said nothing about staff cuts nor did he discuss the $16.1 million budget “cut and shave” to defund education at UB.

But we ga report and let yinner decide!