Educator (PE Coach) at Stapledon School on Dolphin Drive found shot dead on school campus by special female friend…

MURDER ON A GOVERNMENT SCHOOL CAMPUS ON THE FIRST DAY OF THE YEAR! VICTIM IS Physical Education Coach 62-year-old Mr. Andrew Valdez!

Scenes from outside the Stapeldon School where PE Coach Andrew Valdez was shot dead New Year’s Day.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press ( Your News Leader) is now reporting the first homicide in 2021 on New Year’s Day at a public school in the country.

The victim is Physical Education Coach 62-year-old Mr. Andrew Valdez, who only had three more years in the service. Education officials have yet to issue any statement on the matter.

As a teacher at Stapledon School Mr. Valdez was living – for some months now – in a small apartment on campus where the homicide took place. He was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds about his body (how come the $1.9 million Shotspotter never detected this?). He was discovered by a young special female friend who became concerned after she heard no response from him.

Investigators are questioning that “female friend” of the coach on the incident.

BP is also looking deep into this investigation and understands a feud between Valdez and a relative. This person of interest can close this case quickly and solve this first homicide incident of 2021.

Sources close to the investigations tell us a love triangle between the victim, a relative and that special female friend could crack the case in days. Detectives now have that relative in custody.

All we say is this: why murder an educator who was helping young disable children get along in life? Mr. Valdez had replaced the excellent work at the school carried out by former PE Coach Mr Keith McLEAN who passed away last August.

There is another question the Ministry of Education must answer: what happened to the security services on the Stapeldon School Campus?

We are reporting…yinner deciding!

(Editorial NOTE: BP in error posted Mr. Keith McLean as the victim when that was not the case. Mr Andrew Valdez is the victim. We got the names mixed up and for this we apologise to our many readers for the error made earlier. The first release of the story was removed from our pages.)