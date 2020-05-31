ELDER Raymond Antonio passes at 58

Elder Raymond Antonio, 58

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting with sadness the passing of Seventh Day Elder Raymond Antonio.

He was a former banker turn realtor. He was 58.

Dean of Christ Church Cathedral Fr. Harry Bain wrote: “On behalf of the parishioners of Christ Church Cathedral, we extend our deepest sympathy to his family and to members of the choir. Raymond was an officer and a gentleman. He was always pleasant and calm. An upstanding Christian gentleman. As we convey our thoughts and prayers to his wife and family. May he Rest In Peace. He will be missed beyond measure by us all.”

Members of the Bel Canto Singers wrote: “We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of our dear friend and co-creator of healing music, Raymond Antonio.

“His life’s deeds evidenced his faith. A soft spoken gentle giant gone too soon. Sleep in Peace – we thank God for you sending prayers, love and comforting light to Terri and Thea and his immediate and extended family.”

