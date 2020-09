NASSAU| A warm Christian gentleman has left us.

BP is reporting Elder William Tudor Cleare aged 86 of Bamboo Blvd has died after his long battle with cancer.

He passed away this morning at PMH. He served at the New Redeem Tabernacle CoGic.

We pray for his family today.

Meanwhile Florance Ramsey, the wife of former BEC board member Fred Ramsey passed away over the weekend. We pray for her family also in this most difficult time.