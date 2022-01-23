Electro Telecom Ltd. CEO makes Donation during Courtesy Call on Minister of National Security

Mr. Paul Smith, President and CEO of Electro Telecom Ltd., making a courtesy

call on the Minister of National Security, the Honourable Wayne Munroe, Q.C., on Wednesday

December 15th, 2021, at the Orville Turnquest Building, John. F. Kennedy Drive. (Photo by

Jonathan Rolle)

NASSAU| Mr. Paul Smith, President and CEO of Electro Telecom Ltd., made a courtesy call on the Minister of National Security, the Honourable Wayne Munroe, Q.C., on Wednesday December 15th, 2021, at the Orville Turnquest Building, John. F. Kennedy Drive.

The purpose of the visit was to present a monetary donation, in the amount of three thousand five hundred dollars ($3,500.00), to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. On hand to receive the funds was Acting Commissioner of Corrections, Mr. Doan Cleare. Also in attendance were Mr. Carl Smith and Mrs. Lisa Hall, Acting Permanent Secretary and Deputy Permanent Secretary, respectively, in the Ministry of National Security.

According to Mr. Paul Smith, the funds are be used to assist with the preparation of Christmas meals for the inmates as unfortunately their families are not able to provide them with the same at this time. Additionally, the funds will also assist female inmates in providing gifts for their children.

Minister Munroe, along with Acting Commissioner Cleare, expressed their gratitude to Mr. Smith for his generous donation as the morale and welfare of the inmates are vital to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services achieving its strategic goals and objectives.