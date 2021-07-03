Eleuthera MP dodges $7,725 BTC bill

MP for South and Central Eleuthera Hank Johnson

NASSAU| Central and South Eleuthera MP Hank Johnson racked up a $7,725.11 cell phone bill at Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) but managed to avoid service disconnection after he wrote a glowing letter about BTC’s Retail Manager on Eleuthera.

Johnson received a bill summary, dated June 15, 2021, urging him to pay the overdue amount of $7,148.46 immediately to avoid disconnection.

However, Retail Manager for Eleuthera, San Salvador and Cat Island Gazna Moss-Mackey kept his phone on due to his position in the governing party.

In return, Johnson wrote a letter to her bosses, praising Mackey’s “impeccable” management skills and “pleasant attitude.”

“I would like to express my satisfaction with Mrs. Gazna Moss-Mackey in her capacity as BTC Area Manager here in Eleuthera,” Johnson wrote.

Surely, anyone would be satisfied with the manager if they could get away with not paying a $7,000 phone bill.

While the average post-paid customer has their cell phone disconnected for owing far less, the delinquent MP continues to enjoy cellular service.

The bill summary shows his previous payment was $400, a tiny fraction of the giant phone bill. That amount wasn’t even enough to cover the $576.91 in charges he racked up for the month of June.

Johnson thanked BTC for assigning Mackey to Eleuthera, presumably to avoid paying future bills.

Meanwhile Johnson was spotted outside in the rain at the Canton House on Farrington Road this week ordering Chinese takeout.