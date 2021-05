Eleuthera| Residents in South and Central Eleuthera greeted incoming PM Philip Brave Davis Q.C. on Friday and will not turn him loose!

Mr. Davis all day was seen greeting Clay Sweeting PLP supporters in Hatchet Bay and voters from all over lined the streets to see the PLP leader.

Boy I tell ya…This Ga be one sweet cuthip for Minnis wutless FNM Party.

itskickasstime #brave #plp #eleuthera