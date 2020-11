Martin Percentie, 43

NASSAU| Eleuthera drug dealer Martin Percentie, 43, pleaded guilty one one count of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Police discovered the drugs in packages at Percentie’s home on November 17th.

The court took possession of some $8,347.20 and the cocaine (street value of $1,254) found in the house. Percentie, a fisherman, was fined $5,000 for his crime and told the court through his attorney that he was remorseful.

We report yinner decide!