ELVA RUSSELL ROLLE PASSES…

Elva Rolle.

NASSAU| BAHAMAS Press is reporting the passing of Mrs. Elva Rolle.

She waw a Veteran Broadcaster, pioneer for women in radio broadcasting and television production at the BCB.

ROLLE was the director for the 1st Live TV Broadcast which was the funeral of the late Sir Milo Butler.

She is a ‘first lady’ in broadcasting. She was also Meritorious Council Member of the Free National Movement who have her life selflessly in nation building.

She you should know is the wife of fomer Cabinet Minister and Consul General for New York Mr. Anthony ‘Boosie’ Rolle .

Today we praise God for her life and work.

May her soul rest in peace.