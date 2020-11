Speaker Halson D. Moultrie SHALL not be advanced as a Candidate for the FNM in Nassau Village…

Former Parliamentary Commissioner Errol Bethel

BP BREAKING| A chaos erupts inside the Parliamentary Registration Department Bahamas Press is learning 50 year Public Servant and former Parliamentary Commissioner Mr. Errol Bethel as been returned to the Parliamentary Registration Office.

BP can also report retired public servants Isabella Miller and Emily Jolly have also returned to the office of Voter Registration.

