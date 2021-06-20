European diplomat’s grandson dies in Skyline Drive Traffic Fatality 2am Sunday morning…

Footage of the vehicle the Swedish Ambassador’s grandson crashed in on Skyline Drive in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Nassau| Anders and Jane Wiberg, who served as the Swedish Ambassador to the Bahamas, lost their grandson son in an early Sunday morning traffic accident on Skyline Drive. His name was Henrick Wiberg.

He died after his vehicle veered off the road and collided with a coconut tree.

According to police, officers received reports of a traffic accident around 2am along Skyline Drive while curfew is in place. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the driver of a Nissan Premier, Henrick still inside unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police believe the driver was traveling south along Skyline Drive when he veered off the road, and in an attempt to compensate, lost control and collided with a coconut tree on the western side of the road.

This must be hard to digest on this Father’s Day but we pray for the victim’s family.