Ex cabinet minister wants seized BMW returned

NASSAU| Former FNM Cabinet Minister Elma Campbell wants a luxury car seized as part of a money laundering investigation returned.

Prosecutors allege that Campbell and her lawyer son, Che Chase, bought a 2020 X6 BMW with stolen cash. The pair are accused of forging a Ministry of Tourism cheque for $1.2 million that was made payable to their law firm Campbell Chase and Co in September 2019.

Her son allegedly cashed the forged check on September 6, 2019.

The prosecutors said the pair made a series of bank transfers and purchases to launder the stolen money. The pair allegedly transferred more than $500,000 to businessman, Damalus Curry. He’s charged alongside them with money laundering.

Dion Smith told Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt that the restraint order against the BMW had expired. However, police still refused to return the car to Campbell.

The chief magistrate, however, was unable to assist because another magistrate signed the order.

Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt has transferred their case to Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

He will set a trial date on May 5.