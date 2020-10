PC 985 John Dames

NASSAU| We regret to inform that ex policeman PC 985 John Dames allegedly committed suicide yesterday.

He all grew up on 5th Street Coconut Grove together during the sixties and seventies.

He is the son of taxi driver Skeeter Dames and the younger brother of ASP Frankie “Fat Man” Dames.

Condolences are extended to the entire Dames family along with His Squad mates and Former Working Colleagues.

May he rest in peace.