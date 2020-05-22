Ex-police wanted in a rape case in the US extradited today…

Nyahuma Anthony Bastian, 45,

NASSAU| A former member of the Royal Bahamas Police Force is being extradited to the UNITED STATES today.

Nyahuma Anthony Bastian, 45, was arrested on charges of burglary, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and causing harm to his former girlfriend in April 2001, while they were both students at the University of Texas.

He returned to the Bahamas and joined the police force after failing to show up for his rape trial in Denton, Texas. Well, what is this?

BP is learning the order to have the Bahamian extradited came today. We understand that order to have him extradited to be sent today and he was moved from the prison around 10am this morning.

