Explosion heard at BPL’s Big Pond facility – the majority of the island offline…

Executive Chairman of Bahamas Power and Light Patrick Rollins and CEO Whitney Heastie. (Photo by Torrell Glinton)

BP BREAKING| BPL can confirm that at 12:01 PM, while performing switching operations at the national stadium we experienced a fault on the transmission network resulting in both Big Pond and Blue Hills going offline.

The Clifton Pier Power Station remains online supplying western and southwest New Providence.

Customers in the East, Southeast, and Central portions of New Providence are currently off. We have isolated the problem, and our teams are working diligently to return the affected areas to service.

Restoration efforts are underway, and we will update as information is available. Thank you for your patience as we work through this issue.