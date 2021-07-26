Exuma Airport Manager in quarantine with COVID19 man in contract tracing dies!

Crowds outside the airport in Exxuma.

EXUMA| Bahamas Press is reporting at least one death following a serious infection transmission at the Exuma Airport.

We can confirm the manager at the airport caught COVID19 and the female Security Manager at the airport also caught the virus. She then pass the virus onto her husband Mr. McKenzie. The husband (McKenzie) died last week of COVID19 after he was flown into the capital along with his wife.

Now as this deadly virus gets more serious we know the Airport Manager is in quarantine, but what about the staff who could now be infected? WHAT ABOUT THEM?

NO testing or tracing still. No available VACCINES (WHICH WE PAID FOR IN ADVANCE) but yet all is well? Minnis they say is compassionate while people die due to his failure! WHAT IS THIS?!

Anyway, Minnis dem are killing people if you ask us, and the press is giving him a pass!

We report yinner decide!