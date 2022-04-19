Exuma expat commits suicide on Norman’s Cay….Bruce Griffin ends his life Easter Monday!

Bruce Griffin

EXUMA| Detectives have landed on Norman’s Cay after it was discovered that a homeowner had killed himself.

Police confirm Bruce Griffin is the victim in that apparent suicide which unfolded sometime shortly after 10am on Easter Monday.

The homeowner was found lying face down in a garden in a pool of blood with a single gunshot wound to the chest. His firearm was found nearby.

Griffin had relatives in the guest house of his compound when they heard a loud gunshot before his discovery.

Griffin loved Exuma and was very involved in the community, constantly sharing his adventures between Exuma and Eleuthera.

BP sends our deep condolences to his family on his passing. What caused this though? We hope he has CCTV cameras.

