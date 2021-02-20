Exuma FNM candidate fails to draw any support at Party meeting…

Disappointing showing at FNM Candidate meeting!

Residents on Exuma failed to support any candidate from the FNM.

EXUMA| Senator Jennifer Isaacs-Dotson’s campaign launch was a flop on Saturday as she traveled to Exuma to hold a meet and greet with prospective voters.

The trade unionist failed to rally support for the event, which was advertised on local radio station Blaze 98.3FM.

On the show, Isaacs-Dotson spoke about her family ties to Exuma and her desire to share her vision for the island with voters.

But her message was not well-received as shown by the poorly attended event.

The failed event shows the uphill battle that Isaacs-Dotson faces in her bid to defeat the incumbent PLP VICEROY Chester Cooper in the upcoming general election.

The disappointing turnout comes as the governing party comes under siege for its heartless policies that have resulted in the destruction of the middle-class.