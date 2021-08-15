Exuma has lost a noted physician Dr. Charles Wildgoose…

Dr. Charles Wildgoose of Di-ara Comprehensive Medical

EXUMA| Bahamas Press this morning is reporting sadness in the community of Exuma as we got word of the sudden passing of one of the island’s most effective doctors.

Dr. Charles Wildgoose, a most noted gynecologist and general practitioner on Exuna passed away suddenly this morning.

Dr. Wildgoose expanded his successful practice at the Di-ara Comprehensive Medical and services many COVID19 testing services for the people in that part of the country.

BP is also learning that another nurse has been airlifted as she is suffering with symptoms of Covid19.

