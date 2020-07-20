Exuma MP Cooper expresses disappointment over the temporary closure of Sandals Emerald Bay on the island…

Statement on Sandals Exuma temporary closure

Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper arrives at the House of Assembly to destroy the FNM Government. – FILE PHOTO (Photo by Torrell Glinton)

By The Hon. Chester Cooper M.P

I am disappointed and concerned to learn that Sandals Emerald Bay will once again close due to the cessation of commercial flights from the United States.

Exumians were once again experiencing a glimmer of hope after suffering much over the past four months.

The government must put in place an effective system of testing and contact-tracing and better border control protocols to ensure that the country’s borders can reopen and we can adjust to the “new normal”.

Meantime, Team Cooper remains committed to assisting those in need as much as we possibly can.

My prayers and my heart remain with Exuma.