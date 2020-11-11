Exuma will be on lockdown with Eleuthera…

NASSAU| So Health announced today they have 48 new cases of Covid19. Some 19 new cases in Exuma alone. Another 25 on New Providence after reporting zero yesterday, one in Andros and three on Eleuthera the hot spot.

PM MInnis is expected to make a statement on Exuma by 8PM tonight when the island will join Eleuthera in lockdown measures.

Some 28 deaths are being investigated by health. All I say is this…People are dropping down dead all over the place and we believe its more stress related. But hey…I am not a scientist!

We report yinner decide!