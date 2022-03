NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting Eyewitness New is about to lose another reporter.

BP can now confirm anchor of the new news network Genea Noel is set to return back to the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas.

Noel had left ZNS just following the 2017 General Election. She will return as ZNS is about to began a major rebranding exercise.

