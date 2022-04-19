Fact-finding mission in Jamaica by Housing Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis who toured housing subdivisons in Spanish Town, St. Catherine…

KINGSTON, Jamaica – While in Jamaica to support Team Bahamas at the CARIFTA games, Minister of Transport and Housing, JoBeth Coleby-Davis toured one of the island’s largest housing subdivisons in Spanish Town, St. Catherine; as well as two modern housing designs being built for young professionals- Townhome and Condominium designs.

The government of Jamaica is on a mission to provide 70,000 affordable housing solutions over the next five years.

Minister Coleby-Davis toured the subdivision to learn best practices and to exchange ideas on affordable housing solutions.

Minister Coleby-Davis remains resolute in her commitment to delivering quality, affordable homes for the Bahamian people.