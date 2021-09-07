Famous Caribbean Chef found dead inside his room at Resorts World Bimini…

Top Caribbean Chef Carsten Stelzer

BIMINI| BP is reporting a popular German born Caribbean Chef at Resorts World Bimini was found dead on Thursday last week.

Chef Carsten Stelzer was known throughout the Caribbean but settled on beautiful Bimini where he made his home.

Chef Stelzer created authentic and nostalgic dishes that embodied tasteful characteristics of the Caribbean and more. He was a creative culinary maverick who enjoyed infusing flavors to create one-of-a-kind dining experiences.

He had earned his master’s degree in culinary arts from one of the top culinary schools in his native Germany, but his travels across the Caribbean and the world influenced his cooking style and developed his trademark style of “Caribbean Fusion” cooking.

His skills took him on culinary tours to Antigua, Curaçao, Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda, Egypt, and finally settling here in the Bahamas.

“He was a wonderful chef and a great friend, loved by the people of these islands. So much so that he made the Bahamas, and Bimini in particular, his home. We will miss him,” one Bimini resident told BP.

Stelzer died from what is believed to be a heart attack while in quarantine. We know he had just gotten the vaccine. His body has been flown into the capital for further investigations.

May his Soul Rest in Peace.