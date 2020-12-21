Famous music artist Leon Taylor dies at 79

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now reporting the brother of noted international artist in Bahamen Iasiah Taylor has died just minutes ago.

Leon Taylor was one of the country’s most prolific entertainers. In the 1960s and early ’70s Leon was the leader of the popular group The Roosters.

One of his hit songs was the popular love song “ETERNAL LOVE”.

Leon is also the father of popular gospel artist Kenyatta Taylor.

Bahamas Press offers our condolences to his family on this time of great loss across the country.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord…AMEN!