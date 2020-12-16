Fatality on Grand Bahama claims the life of 11-year-old Sarah!

Scenes from that Grand Bahama Highway today which claimed the file of young 11-year-old Sarah today.

FREEPORT| BP has now identified the young girl who died in that horrific car crash on Grand Bahama Highway near the area of the University of the Bahamas in East End this afternoon.

She has been identified as 11-year-old Sarah who was travelling with her family when the driver attempted to avoid a larger vehicle swaying off the road, flipping and killing the child.

We understand four other passengers in that jeep are now in hospital battling for life. The persons in the other vehicle were unhurt.

This latest fatality records the third in the country since Sunday and the second on Grand Bahama alone. We cannot stress it enough seatbelts save lives speed kills!

Pray for the family.

We report yinner decide!