Father and daughter shot up in First Street The GROVE tonight….

Woman found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Gladstone Road…

Christopher Humes Jr., 24 in the Peardale Street homicide victim.

NASSAU| We have a number of violent shooting exercises unfolding right now across New Providence and the condition of the victims remain unknown up to this hour.

The first incident unfolding in the First Street The Grove area we can report a father and daughter were shot multiple times about the body by attackers. They were both rushed to hospital and their conditions remain unknown at this time.

In the second incident just now unfolding in the corridor of Gladstone Road where police met a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That female victim was rushed to hospital and upto the writing of this article her condition is still unknown.

And BP is publishing the photo of that male shot multiple times in the Peardale Street area this afternoon. He is Christopher Humes Jr., 24, a cook on Rose Island. He becomes the country’s 56th homicide victim.

It is said that his killers waited on the side of the street for when he showed up and Humes Jr was gunned down with 27 shots about the body. A female was also shot in that incident.

Meanwhile, the $1.9 million Shot-Spotter detected none of the incidents and some tell us the system is not working after all those public funds invested. Boy I tell ya Crime is DOWN!

We report yinner decide.