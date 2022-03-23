Fifty-six migrants apprehended by RBDF today…

56-illegals apprehended today.

NASSAU: Fifty-six (56) suspected migrants were apprehended by RBDF Safeboat-1, coxswained by Chief Petty Officer Acadia Smith, 23 March 2022.

While on routine patrol and receiving information from the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Safeboat-1 intercepted the red and blue Haitian sloop off Great Inagua with seven (7) children, eight ( females and forty-one (41) males. The migrants all appear to be in good health.

They were transported to Mathew Town, Inagua by HMBS LL Smith, where they were turned over to the relevant authorities for further processing.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains vigilant in defending the territorial integrity of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas by enforcing the strategic plans set forth by Commander Defence Force.