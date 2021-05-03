Finance State Minister Thompson lands his wife a high paying job at NIB…

Hon. Kwasi Thompson

Minister of State for Finance Kwasi Thompson has used his position in the Hubert Minnis cabinet to get his wife Tamika Thompson a senior position at the National Insurance Board (NIB) on Grand Bahama.

Mrs. Thompson previously worked as a nurse at the Rand Memorial Hospital. However, her annual salary jumped by thousands of dollars now that she has a new position as an Assistant Manager at NIB.

Tamika, who has three daughters with Thompson, will have oversight of NIB’s offices on the family islands to ensure a healthy and safe work environment.

With thousands of Grand Bahamians still out of work due to the twin crises of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic, the FNM government – which boasts of being the people’s government- saw it fit to fix up the Minister’s wife, who already had a job in an understaffed hospital, instead of awarding the position to a qualified Bahamian.

She is not the first politician’s wife to score a high-paying job at NIB. Free National Movement Chairman Carl Culmer’s wife was hired as Human Resources Consultant at NIB on New Providence following the party’s 2017 election victory.

However, on election night, then Prime Minister-elect Dr. Hubert Minnis vowed to stamp out corruption and knock the gravy train for the friends, family and lovers of politicians off its tracks.

Four years into his term, what Bahamians now see is a leader who was willing to do and say whatever it took to win.

Which one of the boys will have their family fixed up next?