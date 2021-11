NASSAU, The Bahamas — Despite flurry weather, young Bahamian entrepreneur Pete Young, opened his new restaurant called ‘Bush Garden,’ at the fish fry on Arawak Cay yesterday evening.

He and his staff met and were congratulated by Mrs. Ann-Marie Davis, wife of the prime minister. Mrs. Davis is pictured with staff, and at the table speaking with Mr. Young. Bahamians are encouraged to, like Mr. Young, start SME’s. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)