Mrs Ann Marie Davis

NASSAU| Ann-Marie Davis, wife of Prime Minister Davis, was part of a group of fifty-two women inducted as members of the Bahamas Chapter of the regional body, Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) in a ceremony at the BCPOU Hall on Farrington Road, on Friday November 12, 2021.

Other inductees included Senator Erecia Hepburn and the member for Seabreeze, HE Leslia Miller-Brice MP, High Commissioner to CARICOM.

The pinning ceremony was presided over by Chapter President, Mrs. Charlene Paul.