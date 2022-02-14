First Lady Davis speaks at International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Spouse of the Prime Minister, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis

NASSAU| Representative from the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, delivered remarks at a hybrid panel discussion called ASK THE SCIENTISTS PANEL DISCUSSION – High School Edition in honour of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

This panel discussion was under the auspices of FEM STEM Bahamas in conjunction with the Department of Gender and Family Affairs.

The event took place on Friday, 11 February 2022 at the Franklyn R. Wilson Graduate Center on the campus of the University of The Bahamas. Other participants joined in via zoom.

Hosting the panel discussion was Phillipa Dean from Dignified Girls. Panelists included Shacara Lightbourne, Scientist in Agriculture and Livestock Research for expansion; Ms Shae Stubbs, Cosmetic Chemist; Alannah Vellacott, Marine Scientist; Nikkiah Forbes, specificalist in infections diseases; Ms. Antoinette Fox, Forensic Scientist from the Royal Bahamas Police Force; Ms. Alex Holmes; and scientist, Dr. Katrina Parker, MD.

Also on hand were Tyrhonda Glinton, founder of FEM STEM Bahamas and Ms. Shelby Nicole – Gender Officer – the Department of Gender and Family Affairs.