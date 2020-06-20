FISH FRY AT ARAWAK CAY REMAINS OPENED FOR BUSINESS

Police lined West Bay Street to book drivers this week – They didn’t do that outside Kellys though…

file photo

STATEMENT: The Ministry of Agriculture & Marine Resources, which has responsibility for the management of the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay, wishes to advise the public that the Fish Fry remains open for business despite rumours to the contrary. The Fish Fry has not been shutdown.

We further advise that operators at the Fish Fry have been advised and are committed to the safety protocols put in place to protect vendors, visitors, and patrons alike from the COVID-19 virus. These protocols include the mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing, curb-side, takeaway, and delivery services.

The process of returning the Fish Fry to full operations is ongoing and the Ministry will advise if any changes are made to our goal of restoring this area to full and safe public use through the appropriate channels.

We thank the public for their continued support of the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay and we thank the operators for the efforts made to keep their customers and staff safe.

