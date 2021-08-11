Divers in waters off New Providence – file photo

NASSAU| Fisherman’s body washes ashore, another still missing.

A man’s body washed ashore in waters near Love Estates and another is still missing at sea after a boat encountered engine trouble on Thursday last week.

Three men were fishing in waters off western New Providence when the boat engines failed and the vessel began taking on water. The men attempted to swim to shore. One of the men made it ashore safely, one man died along the way and the other is still missing at sea.

Authorities and family members are combing the area in hopes of finding the missing fisherman.