Five taxi drivers died this week following a sudden illness – Two passed in the last 24 hours…

0
1492
Taxi Drivers #743 Carvin and female driver #189 died in the last 24-hours.

NASSAU| Two more taxi drivers have died suddenly between Friday and Saturday adding to a total of five for the week.

It is believed the deaths come following a serious Covid19 variant spread in the sector, which has caused a wave of infections. This is serious.

The latest two are only identified by their photo and taxi numbers. The first is another woman taxi driver #189. She passed away Friday. The other driver is taxi driver #743 he is identified by his first name Carvin. 

BP reports they add to some three other drivers who passed away this week. 

We report yinner decide!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR