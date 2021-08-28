Five taxi drivers died this week following a sudden illness – Two passed in the last 24 hours…

NASSAU| Two more taxi drivers have died suddenly between Friday and Saturday adding to a total of five for the week.
It is believed the deaths come following a serious Covid19 variant spread in the sector, which has caused a wave of infections. This is serious.
The latest two are only identified by their photo and taxi numbers. The first is another woman taxi driver #189. She passed away Friday. The other driver is taxi driver #743 he is identified by his first name Carvin.
BP reports they add to some three other drivers who passed away this week.
