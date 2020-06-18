Five young women and one man charged with cheque fraud!

Young girl belly breakdown at the door of the court!

NASSAU| Six people who never had a criminal record avoided a five year jail time at their arraignment before Magistrate Andrew Forbes on Wednesday.

The group defrauded FCIB cheques written on the account of Business Solutions.

They pleaded guilty and were placed on one-year probation with an order to repay the company by August 30th. Failing to do so the magistrate ordered they will all face the reality of jail.

Meanwhile, outside the court one of the defendant’s belly brokedown while entering the court and began cussing to urgently use the bathroom.

We report yinner decide!