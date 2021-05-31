Flight headed to the Bahamas hits a lightpole….

AP BREAKING| An investigation is underway at DFW Airport after an American Airlines plane hit a light pole.

American flight 1005 hit the light pole while taxiing.

The flight was scheduled to take off for the Bahamas but had to be towed back to the gate.

The wing’s tip was damaged and you can see in a photo sent in by an NBC 5 viewer that the light pole had come down, as well.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth-based airline said there were no injuries onboard and the passengers would be placed onto another plane.