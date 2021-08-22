FNM candidate drops out of Central and South Andros race and resigned after he saw DEFEAT!

Kenneth Smith and incoming MP Leon Lundy

ANDROS| Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Mangrove Cay, Central and South Andros Kenneth Smith has asked for his party nomination to be withdrawn due to health reasons.

According to party insiders, Smith is battling COVID-19.

FNM Chairman Carl Culmer accepted his candidacy withdrawal.

The news comes just three weeks before the September 16 General Election, the governing party is now in search of a new candidate for the family Island constituency.

We are learning the party has quickly ratified another hopeless soul. But we at BP do not believe that new FNM candidate will nominate or campaign in the seat. This is a race to watch. Why would a Candidate Resign just days?

Smith was set to go up against Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate Leon Lundy but as the PLP arrows unleashed in the first couple days of the BIG SEPTEMBER DANCE one FNM candidate has already dropped from the field. WHAT IS THIS!?

