FNM candidate shoves woman at polling station

Brian Brown

Free National Movement candidate for Golden Isles Brian Brown lost his cool and shoved a former FNM supporter at a polling station on Thursday.

The woman has filed a complaint with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).

According to witnesses, Brown lost his temper when he discovered that the former FNM supporter had switched her allegiance and decided to support the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). Brown allegedly walked up to the woman and gave her a hard shove, stunning voters and other party supporters.

Brown is running against PLP candidate Vaughn Miller in Golden Isles.

Given the Minnis Administration’s record of sweeping scandals involving FNN candidates under the rug, there is no expectation that police will initiate an investigation or bring the hot head candidate in for questioning.