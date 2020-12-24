FNM Election paraphernalia arrives in the capital as an early general election nears for 2021!

Former DPM Peter Turnquest to be dumped from his East End Seat! Kwasi Thompson set to be planted as the new FNM candidate for EAST END!

Former Deputy PM Peter Turnquest

Kwasi Thompson

NASSAU| Well the Free National Movement 2021 Election paraphernalia arrived today at the Port under the signage of a major Number House Boss in the country.

Bahamas Press warns young Bahamians, the unemployed and the depressed who didn’t get a chance to vote in 2017 to REGISTER at your earliest connivence.

PM Minnis will be campaigning in MICAL over the weekend as he plants his new candidate for the area. Miriam Emmanuel will be dropped as the FNM MP for the area!

PM Minnis is also expected to dump his former Deputy PM Peter Turnquest from his East End Grand Bahama. The current Minister of State for Finance Kwasi Thompson will replace Turnquest in the area.

